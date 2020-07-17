Victoria battles COVID-19 on many fronts

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya get admitted at Nanavati Hospital: Sources According to sources, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan admitted at Nanavati Hospital on July 18. Earlier, they were home quarantined after tested positive of COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan was tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Later, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive.

The Indian actress and her daughter had been isolating since testing positive earlier this week.

Among India’s nine largest urban centres (with 5 million plus population), it is now Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune that are witnessing the most rapid rise in..

China and Iran must be made to pay for COVID-19 cover-up: Canadian report *By Jonathan Bradley* China and Iran must be held accountable for a COVID cover-up that has devastated global economies, says a new Canadian report that lists...

Glendale Has Most COVID-19 Deaths, East LA the Most Cases, City Controller’s Tracker Finds Across Los Angeles County, Glendale has the most COVID-19 deaths while East Los Angeles has the most cases, according to an updated COVID-19 tracker released by...

