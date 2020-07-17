Global  
 

Victoria battles COVID-19 on many fronts

SBS Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
After 12 consecutive days of triple digit increases in COVID-19 cases, Victoria is fighting a battle on multiple fronts to contain the deadly disease.
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya get admitted at Nanavati Hospital: Sources [Video]

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya get admitted at Nanavati Hospital: Sources

According to sources, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan admitted at Nanavati Hospital on July 18. Earlier, they were home quarantined after tested positive of COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan was tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Later, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Indian actress taken to hospital with Covid-19

 The Indian actress and her daughter had been isolating since testing positive earlier this week.
BBC News

Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune emerge as new urban Covid hotspots

 Among India’s nine largest urban centres (with 5 million plus population), it is now Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune that are witnessing the most rapid rise in..
IndiaTimes

China and Iran must be made to pay for COVID-19 cover-up: Canadian report

 *By Jonathan Bradley* China and Iran must be held accountable for a COVID cover-up that has devastated global economies, says a new Canadian report that lists...
National Post Also reported by •Mid-Day

Glendale Has Most COVID-19 Deaths, East LA the Most Cases, City Controller’s Tracker Finds

Glendale Has Most COVID-19 Deaths, East LA the Most Cases, City Controller’s Tracker Finds Across Los Angeles County, Glendale has the most COVID-19 deaths while East Los Angeles has the most cases, according to an updated COVID-19 tracker released by...
The Wrap

After backlash, N.S. university to 'review' controversial COVID-19 waiver to return to class

 After a letter of protest signed by hundreds of students and staff was sent to administration, St. Francis Xavier University says it will review its plan to...
National Post


