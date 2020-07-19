|
Fears for regional NSW as patrons of Batemans Bay club urged to immediately self-isolate
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
All people who worked at or visited the Batemans Bay Soliders Club on the 13, 15, 16, and 17 of June are being told to immediately get tested for coronavirus and self-isolate for 14 days.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Batemans Bay Town in New South Wales, Australia
