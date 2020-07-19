|
Fears Batemans Bay club could 'amplify' virus in regional NSW as patrons directed to isolate
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
All people who worked at or visited the Batemans Bay Soliders Club on the 13, 15, 16, and 17 of July are being told to immediately get tested for coronavirus and self-isolate for 14 days.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Batemans Bay Town in New South Wales, Australia
Fears for regional NSW as patrons of Batemans Bay club urged to immediately self-isolateAll people who worked at or visited the Batemans Bay Soliders Club on the 13, 15, 16, and 17 of June are being told to immediately get tested for coronavirus and..
SBS
New South Wales State of Australia
Person in their 30s in intensive care with coronavirus as NSW records 20 new casesThere are now 96 people with coronavirus in NSW hospitals and two in intensive care, including one person in their 30s.
SBS
NSW at a ‘critical point’ after 20 new coronavirus cases recorded, Gladys Berejiklian warnsNSW announced 20 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest number in months.
SBS
'On high alert': NSW to bring in tougher restrictions at Victoria border to keep out COVID-19NSW will enact tougher border restrictions with Victoria this week, with Health Minister Brad Hazzard saying the northern state is on high alert.
SBS
Tweets about this