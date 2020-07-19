Global  
 

Fears Batemans Bay club could 'amplify' virus in regional NSW as patrons directed to isolate

SBS Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
All people who worked at or visited the Batemans Bay Soliders Club on the 13, 15, 16, and 17 of July are being told to immediately get tested for coronavirus and self-isolate for 14 days.
