Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Prime Minister announces changes to the JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments

SBS Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The JobSeeker coronavirus supplement, currently $550, will be reduced to $250 until the end of the year and JobKeeper will be cut to $1,200 per fortnight for full-time workers and $750 for those working less than 20 hours a week. Scott Morrison says the government will “make further decisions about JobSeeker closer to the end of the year or potentially even in the budget”. That budget is due to be delivered in October.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scott Morrison Scott Morrison 30th Prime Minister of Australia

Australia's PM delays parliament as coronavirus spreads [Video]

Australia's PM delays parliament as coronavirus spreads

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday delayed the opening of parliament for several weeks as the new coronavirus continued spreading through the country's two most populous states. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

Scott Morrison says federal parliament will be suspended due to coronavirus concerns

 With coronavirus cases climbing in Victoria and New South Wales, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has moved to suspend parliament.
SBS

Scott Morrison says government is monitoring TikTok 'very, very closely' over data concerns

 The Australian government is closely monitoring video-sharing platform TikTok as cyber security experts raise concerns over user data being harvested for AI.
SBS

Scott Morrison says Australia cannot shut down to contain second wave of Covid-19

 Prime minister says trying to eliminate virus not the ‘right strategy’ as he moves to reassure people income support will remain Follow live news from around..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

The Prime Minister announces changes to the JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments

 The JobSeeker coronavirus supplement, currently $550, will be reduced to $250 until the end of the year and JobKeeper will be cut to $1,200 per fortnight for...
SBS

'Not Scott's view': Turnbull blasts Morrison's negative globalism speech

 Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says Scott Morrison never believed in a speech warning against "negative globalism", suggesting his successor was...
The Age

Scott Morrison says federal parliament will be suspended due to coronavirus concerns

 With coronavirus cases climbing in Victoria and New South Wales, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has moved to suspend parliament.
SBS Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesWorldNews

Tweets about this