The Prime Minister announces changes to the JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The JobSeeker coronavirus supplement, currently $550, will be reduced to $250 until the end of the year and JobKeeper will be cut to $1,200 per fortnight for full-time workers and $750 for those working less than 20 hours a week. Scott Morrison says the government will “make further decisions about JobSeeker closer to the end of the year or potentially even in the budget”. That budget is due to be delivered in October.
