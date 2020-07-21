Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Labor response to JobKeeper and JobSeeker changes

SBS Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Labor MP and Shadow Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, and the Shadow Minister for Finance, Katy Gallagher are speaking live shortly in response to the government's JobKeeper and JobSeeker announcement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Australian Labor Party Australian Labor Party Federal political party in Australia


Jim Chalmers Jim Chalmers Australian politician (born 1978)


Katy Gallagher Katy Gallagher 6th Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory


Tweets about this