|
Watch: Labor response to JobKeeper and JobSeeker changes
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Labor MP and Shadow Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, and the Shadow Minister for Finance, Katy Gallagher are speaking live shortly in response to the government's JobKeeper and JobSeeker announcement.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Australian Labor Party Federal political party in Australia
Jim Chalmers Australian politician (born 1978)
Katy Gallagher 6th Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory
Tweets about this