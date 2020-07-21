|
The Prime Minister hits back at question about the next election
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has fired back at a question about when the next election will be called. Mr Morrison said, 'politics is no where near my mind'. 'I think we need to focus on what the real issues are here, and it's not when the next election is'.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Scott Morrison 30th Prime Minister of Australia
The Prime Minister announces changes to the JobKeeper and JobSeeker paymentsThe JobSeeker coronavirus supplement, currently $550, will be reduced to $250 until the end of the year and JobKeeper will be cut to $1,200 per fortnight for..
SBS
Australia's PM delays parliament as coronavirus spreads
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
Scott Morrison says federal parliament will be suspended due to coronavirus concernsWith coronavirus cases climbing in Victoria and New South Wales, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has moved to suspend parliament.
SBS
Scott Morrison says government is monitoring TikTok 'very, very closely' over data concernsThe Australian government is closely monitoring video-sharing platform TikTok as cyber security experts raise concerns over user data being harvested for AI.
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this