The Prime Minister hits back at question about the next election

SBS Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has fired back at a question about when the next election will be called. Mr Morrison said, 'politics is no where near my mind'. 'I think we need to focus on what the real issues are here, and it's not when the next election is'.
