Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

SBS Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials are speaking with a coronavirus update at 12.30pm (AEST), as reports suggest they could reveal a record national daily increase in COVID-19 cases. The previous highest daily record for Australia was 469 according to the federal health department.
Masks to be mandatory in Melbourne as Victoria extends state of emergency

 People who are out of the house and not wearing a mask can be fined $200 by police, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.
Calls for early release of low-risk inmates as six Victorian prisons in coronavirus lockdown

 Six prisons across Victoria are confirmed to be in lockdown after an officer tested positive for COVID-19.
Australia extends support amid COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Australia extends support amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Australian government announced on Tuesday it will spend A$16.8 billion to extend its wage subsidies for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

