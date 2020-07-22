|
Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials are speaking with a coronavirus update at 12.30pm (AEST), as reports suggest they could reveal a record national daily increase in COVID-19 cases. The previous highest daily record for Australia was 469 according to the federal health department.
