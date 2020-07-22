Last Qantas 747 jumbo jet leaves Australia ending an era in aviation history



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Qantas Flag-carrier airline of Australia Australia's Qantas airline lays off thousands amid pandemic



Country's largest airline says it does not expect the nation's borders to open - at least for tourists – until next year. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970 U.S. airlines ramp up flights to the great outdoors



Airlines from America to Australia are ramping up flights in June and July, with U.S. carriers targeting the great outdoors, boosting hopes for a pickup in tourist traffic even as global air travel remains slow. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published on January 1, 1970 You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boeing signals end of 747 jumbo jet - sources



Boeing Co and suppliers set the final number of parts it would need for the 747 jumbo jet program at least a year ago, signaling the end for a plane that democratized global air travel in the 1970s... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this