|
Last Qantas 747 jumbo jet leaves Australia ending an era in aviation history
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The last Qantas 747 jumbo jet has departed the country, marking the end of a significant era in Australia's aviation history spanning almost five decades.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Qantas Flag-carrier airline of Australia
Australia's Qantas airline lays off thousands amid pandemic
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
U.S. airlines ramp up flights to the great outdoors
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this