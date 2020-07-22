Global  
 

Last Qantas 747 jumbo jet leaves Australia ending an era in aviation history

SBS Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The last Qantas 747 jumbo jet has departed the country, marking the end of a significant era in Australia's aviation history spanning almost five decades.
