Hours Before Scheduled Death Of Oklahoma Man, Judge Blocks Federal Executions



The federal government was planning to carry out the first federal execution in nearly two decades on Monday, but it won’t be happening. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:29 Published 2 weeks ago

Federal Gov’t Plans to End Funding for 13 Coronavirus Testing Sites as Cases in Some States Continue to Rise



According to reports from CNN and the Talking Points Memo, the federal government is planning to stop funding at 13 covid testing sites. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:57 Published on June 24, 2020