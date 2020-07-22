Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vic health boss urges mask understanding

SBS Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has called for understanding, saying some people might not be able to wear masks in public.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brett Sutton Brett Sutton triathlon coach

Victoria's top doctor urges caution on first day of Melbourne's mandatory mask rule

 Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has called for understanding, saying some people might not be able to wear masks in public.
SBS

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

How did Victoria's aged care coronavirus crisis get so bad and what’s being done to fix it?

 One in 10 aged care facilities in Victoria have seen positive coronavirus cases.
SBS

'A basic necessity': Victorian students can now get free tampons at school

 In an Australian first, free pads and tampons have been made available in all of Victoria's 1500-plus state schools.
SBS

Army medics sent into Victoria's coronavirus-stricken aged care facilities amid staff shortages

 Hospital staff and army medics are being sent into Victoria's aged care facilities as part of efforts to contain growing coronavirus outbreaks.
SBS

New coronavirus infections in Victoria dip to 384 but death toll rises by six

 Victoria has recorded another six deaths and 384 new coronavirus cases as Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state is redirecting health staff to combat the..
SBS

Melbourne abattoir staff cease work over coronavirus fears as Victorian outbreak spreads to neonatal ward

 Abattoir staff have walked off the job due to coronavirus fears, as the deadly virus also spreads to a Melbourne neonatal ward.
SBS

Related news from verified sources

Watch: Vic COVID-19 update

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials are speaking live at 11am (AEST) with a coronavirus update. Over the weekend, Victoria announced it...
SBS

Vic health boss urges mask understanding

 Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has called for understanding, saying some people might not be able to wear masks in public.
SBS

Vic security workers risking 'slavery'

 An advocacy group has warned subcontracting and labour-hire arrangements in the Victorian security industry could lead to slavery-like conditions for workers.
SBS


Tweets about this

MJA_Editor

MJA Editor in Chief RT @MJA_Editor: Victoria records 459 new #coronavirus cases, 10 deaths. >4,000 current & retired nurses and midwives and 800 other skilled… 10 minutes ago

favfavalore

gerard collis RT @peggymel2001: Victoria records 459 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths in Australia’s deadliest day in pandemic | Australia news | The… 12 minutes ago

peggymel2001

Peggy Sanders Victoria records 459 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths in Australia’s deadliest day in pandemic | Australia news… https://t.co/HiU1Kw8osD 16 minutes ago

AMC_Signpost

AMC Signpost RT @julianbuchanan: Victoria records 459 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths in Australia’s deadliest day in pandemic https://t.co/38LsVGz6… 23 minutes ago

Rahi_Matwale

Rahi RT @guardiannews: Victoria records 459 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths in Australia’s deadliest day in pandemic https://t.co/y2qBrclsyq 46 minutes ago

johnblackmanhey

JohnBlackman Victoria records 459 new cases of coronavirus and 10 more deaths, marking the deadliest day in Australia since the… https://t.co/moVrm3ZCp5 51 minutes ago

slitherhither1

syd britton How's your kill score Dan. Ten new deaths as Victoria records 458 new coronavirus cases https://t.co/dDHGAhmV4B 58 minutes ago

AceventsRuth

Ruth Constantine RT @gorgeousdunny1: “Andrews said the crisis in the state had highlighted the need for a national discussion about the causal workforce. In… 2 hours ago