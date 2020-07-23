Victoria has recorded 374 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state's total to 6289 cases.There are 3078 active cases across the Australian state.Victoria has... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •OilPrice.com
Tweets about this
Nine News Adelaide Millions of people could be locked out of the Sunshine State if New South Wales sees a surge in #COVID19 cases.… https://t.co/MOOxx61CRI 38 minutes ago
Abu Muhammad Khodr RT @smh: NSW coronavirus clusters grow as state records 19 new COVID-19 cases, including two children in the state's Hunter region
https:/… 42 minutes ago
The Sydney Morning Herald NSW coronavirus clusters grow as state records 19 new COVID-19 cases, including two children in the state's Hunter… https://t.co/uG2OdM9zlD 48 minutes ago