Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW coronavirus clusters grow as state records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
NSW recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as cases linked to Sydney clusters were reported in the state's Hunter region. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb Across Southland

Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb Across Southland 00:18

 Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, while also reporting a combined 2,705 new cases.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Here's a look at coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, July 22 [Video]

Here's a look at coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, July 22

Nearly 9,800 new cases are being reported, and 5,300 people have died.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:14Published
Kern County tops 1,00 cases in one day, state officials address backlog of test results [Video]

Kern County tops 1,00 cases in one day, state officials address backlog of test results

According to public health, there are more than 1,100 new cases bringing the total to more than 11,000 cases. Now in the past five days, the total number of positive cases has jumped by more than..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:53Published
State Hits Grim Milestones In Struggle Against COVID-19 [Video]

State Hits Grim Milestones In Struggle Against COVID-19

Kenny Choi reports on Gov. Newsom announcing that California hit record high from most COVID-19 cases confirmed in a single day after passing New York state for most cases in U.S. (7-22-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus updates: 16 states break records for new cases in one week, one-day global record also reported; ERs becoming flooded in US

 The United States has the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities and is the only country reporting more than 100,000 deaths.
USATODAY.com

Three women die of coronavirus in Victoria as state records 374 new cases

 Victoria has recorded 374 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths, taking the national death toll to 126.
SBS

Covid-19 coronavirus: Victoria confirms 374 new virus infections, three deaths

Covid-19 coronavirus: Victoria confirms 374 new virus infections, three deaths Victoria has recorded 374 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state's total to 6289 cases.There are 3078 active cases across the Australian state.Victoria has...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •OilPrice.com

Tweets about this

9NewsAdel

Nine News Adelaide Millions of people could be locked out of the Sunshine State if New South Wales sees a surge in #COVID19 cases.… https://t.co/MOOxx61CRI 38 minutes ago

iamabumuhammadk

Abu Muhammad Khodr RT @smh: NSW coronavirus clusters grow as state records 19 new COVID-19 cases, including two children in the state's Hunter region https:/… 42 minutes ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald NSW coronavirus clusters grow as state records 19 new COVID-19 cases, including two children in the state's Hunter… https://t.co/uG2OdM9zlD 48 minutes ago

9NewsAUS

Nine News Australia RT @9NewsQueensland: Millions of people could be locked out of the Sunshine State if New South Wales sees a surge in #COVID19 cases. @RMorr… 1 hour ago

9NewsQueensland

Nine News Queensland Millions of people could be locked out of the Sunshine State if New South Wales sees a surge in #COVID19 cases.… https://t.co/0bAQJ1hTZO 1 hour ago

ChristineMinch1

Christine Mincham RT @7NewsSydney: 16 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in New South Wales overnight - Taking the state’s total number of cases 3,425. http… 1 hour ago

MarkWEccleston

Mark Eccleston RT @7NewsSydney: A lack of COVID-safe compliance by New South Wales businesses has resulted in the state government putting every staff mem… 4 hours ago

7NewsSydney

7NEWS Sydney A lack of COVID-safe compliance by New South Wales businesses has resulted in the state government putting every st… https://t.co/H2ljNGJh8i 6 hours ago