|
'Using every trick': Peter Dutton accuses detained Biloela family of preventing deportation
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has accused a Tamil family detained on Christmas Island of 'using every trick in the book' to prevent their deportation.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Peter Dutton Australian politician
Used 'every trick': Peter Dutton accuses detained Biloela family of preventing deportationHome Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has accused a Tamil family detained on Christmas Island of 'using every trick in the book' to prevent their deportation.
SBS
Biloela Town in Queensland, Australia
Tamil language Dravidian language
Detained Tamil mother in Perth hospitalA Tamil mother from a family detained on Christmas Island has been flown to Perth for hospital treatment after suffering severe abdominal pain and vomiting.
SBS
Mother from detained Biloela Tamil family 'in pain for weeks' before medical evacuationSBS News has talked to Tamil asylum seeker Priya Murugappan about her medical evacuation from Christmas Island to Perth.
SBS
Christmas Island Island in the Indian Ocean
'Heartbreaking': Mother from detained Biloela Tamil family evacuated from Christmas Island for medical treatmentPriya and Nades Murugappan - and their two Australian-born children Kopika and Tharunicaa - have been detained on Christmas Island since August last year.
SBS
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this