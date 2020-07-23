Global  
 

'Using every trick': Peter Dutton accuses detained Biloela family of preventing deportation

SBS Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has accused a Tamil family detained on Christmas Island of 'using every trick in the book' to prevent their deportation.
