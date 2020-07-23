Global  
 

National cabinet to meet again as new coronavirus rules for NSW businesses come into place

SBS Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
National cabinet meets for the first time in two weeks today, as a new suite of COVID-19 measures comes into place for NSW hospitality venues.
