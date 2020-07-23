|
National cabinet to meet again as new coronavirus rules for NSW businesses come into place
National cabinet meets for the first time in two weeks today, as a new suite of COVID-19 measures comes into place for NSW hospitality venues.
New South Wales State of Australia
New virus measures for NSW businessesA new suite of COVID-19 measures will come into place for NSW hospitality venues from Friday as the state records 19 new cases.
'Most critical' time, aged care home in Sydney's inner west closes to visitorsNew South Wales health has confirmed staff and residents of Ashfield Baptist Homes in Sydney's inner west have been tested after a staff member tests positive to..
NSW facing 'most critical' time, Gladys Berejiklian says as 16 new COVID-19 cases recordedNSW has recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases with 53 cases now linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster and 37 associated with a Thai restaurant.
