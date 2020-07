You Might Like

Tweets about this Mark Robertson RT @globalissuesweb: 'A long chapter' ends: Behrouz Boochani granted asylum in New Zealand https://t.co/QMbsoRib6A https://t.co/jY8xVLys3M 1 minute ago chris zappone Behrouz Boochani granted asylum in New Zealand https://t.co/ph4fqasfpi 1 minute ago Fiona Scott-Norman BA Good news! So happy for Behrouz, and apologies always for Australia being so shit. https://t.co/KjpSDNSW0U 2 minutes ago Global Issues Web 'A long chapter' ends: Behrouz Boochani granted asylum in New Zealand https://t.co/QMbsoRib6A https://t.co/jY8xVLys3M 3 minutes ago