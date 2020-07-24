Rain, winds and heavy surf likely along NSW coast as another low looms

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs



Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. Rains were accompanied by strong winds. Waterlogging has been reported in the low-lying areas of the city. Traffic congestion.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51 Published 1 day ago Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, downpour to continue for next 48 hrs



Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai on July 28. Heavy showers are expected to continue in the financial capital for next two days. Matunga area witnessed spell of rains today. The sky.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago Storm lashes through Mexico with heavy rains and high winds



Cars pass through flooded streets in Puebla, Mexico, as heavy rain and high winds lash through the city on Tuesday (July 14). Several areas in the city of Puebla resulted in heavy flooding. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources 'Vulnerable time' as another low looks set to form off east coast Australia's east coast could be in for another pounding of heavy rain, strong winds and damaging surf as soon as early next week.

The Age 1 week ago





Tweets about this