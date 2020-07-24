Rain, winds and heavy surf likely along NSW coast as another low looms
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Much of the NSW coast can expect another bout of heavy rain, strong winds and also damaging surf to already exposed beaches by early next week as another low pressure system forms offshore.
Heavy rains triggered floods and landslides has killed at least 132 people and displaced millions in Nepal. As many as 128 people injured and 53 missing due to heavy rainfall, according to Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority as of July 23. Chitwan area witnessed flash floods and...
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. Rains were accompanied by strong winds. Waterlogging has been reported in the low-lying areas of the city. Traffic congestion..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51Published
Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai on July 28. Heavy showers are expected to continue in the financial capital for next two days. Matunga area witnessed spell of rains today. The sky..