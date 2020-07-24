Global  
 

Rain, winds and heavy surf likely along NSW coast as another low looms

Brisbane Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Much of the NSW coast can expect another bout of heavy rain, strong winds and also damaging surf to already exposed beaches by early next week as another low pressure system forms offshore. 
