|
Victoria records 10 deaths, 459 new coronavirus cases as second wave nears 'halfway mark'
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Ten more coronavirus deaths and 459 new cases have been recorded in Victoria, with seven linked to aged care outbreaks.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Victoria records 10 deaths, 459 new coronavirus casesTen more coronavirus deaths and 459 new cases have been recorded in Victoria, with seven linked to aged care outbreaks.
SBS
Daniel Andrews urges young Victorians to 'do the right thing'The Victorian premier has begged young people not to rationalise small gatherings with their friends thinking they are immune from COVID-19, with eight people..
SBS
'I know you're over this but do the right thing': Daniel Andrews urges young Victorians to change their behaviourThe Victorian premier has begged young people not to rationalise small gatherings with their friends thinking they are immune from COVID-19, with eight people..
SBS
New centre to tackle coronavirus outbreaks in Victoria's aged care centre sectorA joint initiative of the state and federal governments, the new centre will be run by Emergency Management Victoria, Emergency Management Australia and..
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this