Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Victoria records 10 deaths, 459 new coronavirus cases as second wave nears 'halfway mark'

SBS Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Ten more coronavirus deaths and 459 new cases have been recorded in Victoria, with seven linked to aged care outbreaks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Victoria records 10 deaths, 459 new coronavirus cases

 Ten more coronavirus deaths and 459 new cases have been recorded in Victoria, with seven linked to aged care outbreaks.
SBS

Daniel Andrews urges young Victorians to 'do the right thing'

 The Victorian premier has begged young people not to rationalise small gatherings with their friends thinking they are immune from COVID-19, with eight people..
SBS

'I know you're over this but do the right thing': Daniel Andrews urges young Victorians to change their behaviour

 The Victorian premier has begged young people not to rationalise small gatherings with their friends thinking they are immune from COVID-19, with eight people..
SBS

New centre to tackle coronavirus outbreaks in Victoria's aged care centre sector

 A joint initiative of the state and federal governments, the new centre will be run by Emergency Management Victoria, Emergency Management Australia and..
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

Dallas County Reports Record-High 1,267 New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Dallas County Reports Record-High 1,267 New COVID-19 Cases

After four days of less than 1,000 daily cases, Dallas County ended with week with a record high of 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, along with 18 more deaths.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:00Published
Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Maryland [Video]

Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Maryland

Maryland recorded more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to over 83,000, data from the Maryland Department of Health shows.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:59Published
Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 210 New Cases, 12 Deaths [Video]

Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 210 New Cases, 12 Deaths

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is now 108,107 while the total number of deaths is 8,291.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Victoria records 10 deaths, 459 new coronavirus cases as second wave nears 'halfway mark'

 Ten more coronavirus deaths and 459 new cases have been recorded in Victoria, with seven linked to aged care outbreaks.
SBS

Defence Force deployed to ensure compliance with coronavirus restrictions in Victoria

 Victoria announced six new coronavirus deaths on Friday morning, with each of those deaths linked to an aged-care setting.
SBS


Tweets about this