Swimwear brand Seafolly set to be sold back to original owners Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Collapsed swimwear brand Seafolly is likely to be sold back to the same owners that first placed the business into administration. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What Car Brands Inspire The Most Loyalty?



J.D. Power announced its second-annual ranking of the car companies with the best brand loyalty. Honda came in third with 58.7% of Honda owners went with the brand again when buying a new car. Toyota.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this