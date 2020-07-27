Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW coronavirus cases linked to new Sydney restaurant and pubs

SBS Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Public health warnings have been announced after new cases of coronavirus were linked to a restaurant in Potts Point and two pubs in Mount Pritchard.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

NSW residents urged to 'remain on high alert' as funeral, restaurant clusters grow

 The NSW Government is urging the public to remain vigilant, as a further 17 COVID-19 cases are confirmed.
SBS

NSW residents urged to 'remain on high alert' as 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed

 The NSW Government is urging the public to remain vigilant, as a further 17 COVID-19 cases are confirmed.
SBS

Families have lost millions of dollars in a virtual kidnapping scam targeting Chinese students in Australia

 At least eight Chinese students in NSW have been targeted by fraudsters in a virtual kidnapping scam, with millions extorted from victims' families, police say.
SBS

Chinese students in Australia are being targeted in a virtual kidnapping scam

 At least eight Chinese students in NSW have been targeted by fraudsters in a virtual kidnapping scam, with millions extorted from victims' families, police say.
SBS

Sydney Sydney Most populous city in Australia

Toyko, Sydney aim to lure edgy Hong Kong financial firms, but Singapore a top draw

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Japan, Australia..
WorldNews

Sydney mother and daughter toilet paper brawlers found guilty

 A mother and daughter have been found guilty of affray after a violent fight over toilet paper erupted at a Sydney supermarket during the peak of panic buying.
SBS

Judge scolds Sydney toilet paper brawlers

 A mother and daughter have been found guilty of affray after a violent fight over toilet paper erupted at a Sydney supermarket during the peak of panic buying.
SBS

Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney ruled a prohibited public assembly

 Organisers of a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney say they plan to appeal a court ruling blocking the event.
SBS

Potts Point, New South Wales Potts Point, New South Wales Suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia


Mount Pritchard Mount Pritchard Suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: India's tally soars past 14 Lakh, nearly 50,000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: India's tally soars past 14 Lakh, nearly 50,000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

The number of coronavirus cases in India passed 14 lakh after a record spike of 49,931 fresh infections in the last 24 hours according to the Union Health Ministry. While 708 COVID-19 patients have..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:12Published
1,973 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona [Video]

1,973 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are now 1,973 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:34Published
Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases [Video]

Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases

[NFA] Florida on Sunday overtook New York in cases of the novel coronavirus, behind only California in the U.S. epidemic. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Scott Morrison slams 'appalling' Sydney Black Lives Matter protest

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney cancelled because it is against public health orders.
SBS

NSW coronavirus cases linked to new Sydney restaurant and pubs

 Public health warnings have been announced after new cases of coronavirus were linked to a restaurant in Potts Point and two pubs in Mount Pritchard.
SBS

'Floodgates of profit': mayor fears parklands super agency

 The Berejiklian government's plan for a super agency to oversee Sydney's most famous parklands "will not provide the same protections as a public trust".
Brisbane Times


Tweets about this