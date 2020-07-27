NSW coronavirus cases linked to new Sydney restaurant and pubs

The NSW Government is urging the public to remain vigilant, as a further 17 COVID-19 cases are confirmed.

The NSW Government is urging the public to remain vigilant, as a further 17 COVID-19 cases are confirmed.

At least eight Chinese students in NSW have been targeted by fraudsters in a virtual kidnapping scam, with millions extorted from victims' families, police say.

At least eight Chinese students in NSW have been targeted by fraudsters in a virtual kidnapping scam, with millions extorted from victims' families, police say.

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Japan, Australia..

A mother and daughter have been found guilty of affray after a violent fight over toilet paper erupted at a Sydney supermarket during the peak of panic buying.

A mother and daughter have been found guilty of affray after a violent fight over toilet paper erupted at a Sydney supermarket during the peak of panic buying.

Organisers of a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney say they plan to appeal a court ruling blocking the event.

Coronavirus: India's tally soars past 14 Lakh, nearly 50,000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News



The number of coronavirus cases in India passed 14 lakh after a record spike of 49,931 fresh infections in the last 24 hours according to the Union Health Ministry. While 708 COVID-19 patients have.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:12 Published 43 minutes ago

1,973 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona



According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are now 1,973 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:34 Published 7 hours ago