|
Australian lecturer Kylie Moore-Gilbert reportedly moved to harsh women's prison in Iran
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Australian university lecturer Kylie Moore-Gilbert, jailed in Iran for spying, has reportedly been moved to a harsh women's prison in the desert.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kylie Moore-Gilbert Australian-British academic imprisoned in Iran
Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Lecturer jailed in Iran 'moved to remote prison'British-Australian woman Kylie Moore-Gilbert is reportedly moved to a notorious prison in the desert.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this