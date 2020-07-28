Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australian lecturer Kylie Moore-Gilbert reportedly moved to harsh women's prison in Iran

SBS Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Australian university lecturer Kylie Moore-Gilbert, jailed in Iran for spying, has reportedly been moved to a harsh women's prison in the desert.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kylie Moore-Gilbert Kylie Moore-Gilbert Australian-British academic imprisoned in Iran

Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Lecturer jailed in Iran 'moved to remote prison'

 British-Australian woman Kylie Moore-Gilbert is reportedly moved to a notorious prison in the desert.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Australian lecturer Kylie Moore-Gilbert reportedly moved to harsh women's prison in Iran

 Australian university lecturer Kylie Moore-Gilbert, jailed in Iran for spying, has reportedly been moved to a harsh women's prison in the desert.
SBS Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this