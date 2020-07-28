Global  
 

Victoria escalates response to aged care crisis as state records 384 new coronavirus cases

SBS Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Victoria has recorded another six deaths and 384 new coronavirus cases as Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state is redirecting health staff to combat the outbreak in aged care facilities.
