|
Victoria escalates response to aged care crisis as state records 384 new coronavirus cases
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Victoria has recorded another six deaths and 384 new coronavirus cases as Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state is redirecting health staff to combat the outbreak in aged care facilities.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria
Elective surgeries suspended in Victoria as state records six deaths and 384 new coronavirus casesVictoria has recorded another six deaths and 384 new coronavirus cases as Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state is redirecting health staff to combat the..
SBS
New coronavirus infections in Victoria dip to 384 but death toll rises by sixVictoria has recorded another six deaths and 384 new coronavirus cases as Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state is redirecting health staff to combat the..
SBS
As cases surge to record high, Daniel Andrews warns 'people will die' if sick Victorians don't stay homeVictoria has recorded 532 new cases of COVID-19 and six more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 161.
SBS
'I know you're over this but do the right thing': Daniel Andrews urges young Victorians to change their behaviourThe Victorian premier has begged young people not to rationalise small gatherings with their friends thinking they are immune from COVID-19, with eight people..
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this