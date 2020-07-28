Global  
 

Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman nominated for Emmy Awards as Netflix dominates

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Australians Cate Blanchett and Hugh Jackman have been nominated for Emmy Awards as Netflix led all networks with a record 160 nominations for the highest awards in television.
