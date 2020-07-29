Global  
 

Maclaren focused on a City championship, not the golden boot

Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Jamie Maclaren, Melbourne City's sharpshooting Socceroo striker, says winning the title will mean more than securing a golden boot.
