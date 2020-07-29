Maclaren focused on a City championship, not the golden boot

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sterling after Golden Boot



Raheem Sterling says he knew he needed to score a hat-trick to keep in the hunt for the Golden Boot as Manchester City scored five at Brighton. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:38 Published 3 weeks ago Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?



A look at the Premier League's players in the race for the Golden Boot as the season prepares to resume following the Covid-19 lockdown. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on June 16, 2020

Tweets about this