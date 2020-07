Queensland closing border to Greater Sydney as NSW clusters continue to grow Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed Greater Sydney will become a COVID-19 hotspot from 1am on Saturday. 👓 View full article

