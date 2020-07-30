|
Tamil family likely to remain on Christmas Island for months after mother returned from Perth hospital
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Priya Murugappan has been reunited with her family in detention on Christmas Island after nine days in a Perth hospital.
Christmas Island Island in the Indian Ocean
Mother from detained Biloela Tamil family 'in distress' as she's returned to Christmas IslandTamil Refugee Council spokesman Aran Mylvaganam told SBS News he was on the phone with Priya as she was discharged on Wednesday afternoon.
SBS
Perth City in Western Australia
