Tamil family likely to remain on Christmas Island for months after mother returned from Perth hospital

Thursday, 30 July 2020
Priya Murugappan has been reunited with her family in detention on Christmas Island after nine days in a Perth hospital.
Christmas Island Christmas Island Island in the Indian Ocean

Mother from detained Biloela Tamil family 'in distress' as she's returned to Christmas Island

 Tamil Refugee Council spokesman Aran Mylvaganam told SBS News he was on the phone with Priya as she was discharged on Wednesday afternoon.
SBS

Perth Perth City in Western Australia

Tamil family likely to remain on Christmas Island for months after mother returned from Perth hospital

 Priya Murugappan has been reunited with her family in detention on Christmas Island after nine days in a Perth hospital.
SBS Also reported by •The Age

This family is not 'playing funny games', Mr Dutton. You are

 Border Force guards have escorted a sick Tamil mother from a Perth hospital back to her husband and children on Christmas Island - the only people still detained...
The Age


