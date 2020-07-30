Tamil family likely to remain on Christmas Island for months after mother returned from Perth hospital

Video Credit: Newsflare - Published 5 days ago Family of baby girl with rare condition causing tummy to swell appeal for help with treatment 03:48 The poverty-stricken family of a one-year-old girl with a rare condition that gives her a swollen tummy and spongy bone have appealed for help treating her. Wirinthira Inthasuwan has suffered with Biliary Atresia since she was born in Songkhla, southern Thailand in 2019. The disease has slowed...