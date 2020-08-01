|
NSW records new coronavirus death and 17 cases as another Sydney venue closes
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
A man in his 80s connected to the Crossroads Hotel coronavirus cluster has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 52 and the nationwide tally to 198.
