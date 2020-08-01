Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW records new coronavirus death and 17 cases as another Sydney venue closes

SBS Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
A man in his 80s connected to the Crossroads Hotel coronavirus cluster has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 52 and the nationwide tally to 198.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Coronavirus in Nevada | July 31

Coronavirus in Nevada | July 31 00:16

 More than 800 Nevadans have no died from the coronavirus. 29 new deaths were reported today according to the state health department.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

A campaign is calling for NSW schools to stop discriminating against afro and braided hair

 Former high school students in New South Wales who say they were forced to cut their afro hair and remove their braids are calling for restrictive school uniform..
SBS

Woolworths shoppers, staff ‘strongly encouraged’ to wear masks in NSW, ACT and some Queensland stores

 A surge in coronavirus cases has prompted Woolworths to encourage face coverings to be worn in its stores across NSW, ACT and parts of Queensland.
SBS

Sydney prison inmate tests positive to coronavirus as NSW records 18 new infections

 An inmate at Sydney's Parklea jail has tested positive to COVID-19 while Queensland has announced an entry ban on all Greater Sydney residents.
SBS

Parklea inmate positive, 18 NSW cases

 An inmate at Sydney's Parklea jail has tested positive to COVID-19 while Queensland has announced an entry ban on all Greater Sydney residents.
SBS

Sydney Sydney Most populous city in Australia

'It's not the same this year' - Eid al-Adha celebrations during COVID-19

 Hundreds of Muslim worshippers have marked one of Islam's holiest days at a Sydney mosque after the NSW Government granted it a temporary exemption from..
SBS

Asia-Pacific tourism makes patchy restart, and some missteps

 CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tourism operators across Asia and the Pacific are making furtive and faltering advances, as well as some spectacular missteps, after..
WorldNews

Scott Morrison issues warning to Eid attendees after Sydney mosque gets coronavirus gathering exemption

 Australia's deadliest day of coronavirus has medical experts scrambling for answers and the prime minister warning of possible new restrictions.
SBS

Scott Morrison issues warning to Eid attendees after Sydney mosque granted exemption from COVID-19 limits

 Australia's deadliest day of coronavirus has medical experts scrambling for answers and the prime minister warning of possible new restrictions.
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: India records biggest single day jump in Coronavirus cases, 16 Lakh-mark breached|Oneindia [Video]

Covid-19: India records biggest single day jump in Coronavirus cases, 16 Lakh-mark breached|Oneindia

India reported a new record surge this morning in coronavirus cases with more than 55,000 fresh infections registered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that over 6.42 lakh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 132 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Countywide Cases Rise To 7,850 [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 132 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Countywide Cases Rise To 7,850

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 132 new Coronavirus cases Thursday out of 1,800 test results, and one additional death.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:16Published
From Florida To Texas, Cases Are Starting To Trend Downward [Video]

From Florida To Texas, Cases Are Starting To Trend Downward

Florida added 8,892 new coronavirus cases Monday, it's lowest number in weeks, while Texas saw its COVID death total jump 12 percent after the state changed the way it counts fatalities. Danya Bacchus..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SYW vs WEL in A-League today

 SYW vs WEL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Dream11 Team Player List, SYW...
DNA Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Football: Wellington Phoenix miss chance to seal A-League playoffs spot with disjointed defeat to Western Sydney Wanderers

Football: Wellington Phoenix miss chance to seal A-League playoffs spot with disjointed defeat to Western Sydney Wanderers Western Sydney 1Wellington 0 Ten-man Wellington Phoenix have missed the chance to secure their place in the A-League finals after a disappointing 1-0 loss to the...
New Zealand Herald

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Will Be Producing a New Series That She'll Star in Too!

 Sydney Sweeney has some exciting news to announce! The 22-year-old actress, best known for her work on Euphoria and The Handmaid’s Tale, has launched her own...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Tweets about this