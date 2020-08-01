Global  
 

COVID-positive aged-care nurse may have worked shift while infected

Brisbane Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
The woman, aged in her 30s, may have been unknowingly infectious during her last shift at the Bolton Clarke aged-care centre at Pinjarra Hills.
