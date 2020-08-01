NSW duo denied South Australia entry arrested in Adelaide

Australian MP wears bin bag in response to her critics’ ‘sexist garbage’



An Australian MP has worn a bin bag in response to “sexist garbage” spokenabout her by her critics. Nicolle Flint revealed the attire in a Twitter videoin response to an article in The Advertiser in Adelaide, South Australia,which criticised her appearance.

