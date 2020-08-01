Global  
 

NSW duo denied South Australia entry arrested in Adelaide

SBS Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
A man and woman from NSW who were refused entry into South Australia have been found in Adelaide and charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations.
