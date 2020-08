Buckley, Sanderson and Molik tennis match leads to Collingwood hub breach Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Collingwood have been handed a $50,000 fine - half of it suspended - after head coach Nathan Buckley and assistant coach Brenton Sanderson played tennis with Alicia Molik and one other person. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tom Morris If Sanderson and Buckley did play tennis with Alicia Molik in Perth, the AFL will surely come down hard. Details...… https://t.co/YClsPRf5Wa 3 minutes ago Paul RT @FOXFOOTY: The AFL is investigating whether Nathan Buckley and Brenton Sanderson broke Covid-19 protocols by playing tennis with Alicia… 4 minutes ago MagpieBat RT @AnthColangelo: Alicia Molik and one other played tennis with Nathan Buckley and Brenton Sanderson. $50,000 fine (half suspended) for Pi… 4 minutes ago Fox Footy The AFL is investigating whether Nathan Buckley and Brenton Sanderson broke Covid-19 protocols by playing tennis wi… https://t.co/8bUkfZxmQd 6 minutes ago Anthony Colangelo Alicia Molik and one other played tennis with Nathan Buckley and Brenton Sanderson. $50,000 fine (half suspended) f… https://t.co/XobPdEvHDY 14 minutes ago