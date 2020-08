Sier selected as Collingwood makes changes Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Collingwood have left out four players from last week's heavy loss to West Coast, including regulars Jordan Roughead and Rupert Wills, and have welcomed back Brayden Sier to the side to play Fremantle on Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this