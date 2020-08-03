Global  
 

First Peoples' Assembly and Victorian government meet to outline historic treaty negotiations

SBS Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The Victorian government and the First Peoples' Assembly are holding their first meeting to outline historic treaty negotiations.
