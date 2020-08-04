Global  
 

Another 12 people diagnosed with coronavirus in NSW, schools closed for deep cleaning

SBS Tuesday, 4 August 2020
A Sydney high school and a primary school have been closed for deep cleaning after students were diagnosed with coronavirus, as NSW recorded 12 new cases.
Virus school fears unwarranted: NSW study

 A Sydney study has found COVID-19 is milder and less infectious in children and there are few transmissions between children or from children to adults.
Baby among four new coronavirus cases in Wagga Wagga as NSW infections keep rising

 Four people from the same family, including a baby, have tested positive to COVID-19 in regional NSW.
24-year-old woman charged after deliberately coughing on NSW police officer

 A Wagga Wagga woman is accused of deliberately coughing on a NSW police constable and two police officers have been forced to undergo a COVID-19 test.
Woman coughs on NSW police officer

 A Wagga Wagga woman is accused of deliberately coughing on a NSW police constable and two police officers have been forced to undergo a COVID-19 test.
Two Sydney schools closed after students test positive to coronavirus

 A Sydney high school and a primary school have been closed for deep cleaning after students were diagnosed with coronavirus.
Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID

 A Sydney high school and a primary school have been closed for deep cleaning after students were diagnosed with coronavirus.
NSW records new coronavirus death and 17 cases as another Sydney venue closes

 A man in his 80s connected to the Crossroads Hotel coronavirus cluster has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 52 and the nationwide tally to 198.
Another 12 people diagnosed with coronavirus in NSW, schools closed for deep cleaning

 A Sydney high school and a primary school have been closed for deep cleaning after students were diagnosed with coronavirus, as NSW recorded 12 new cases.
Three Newcastle pubs shut as NSW records 13 new coronavirus cases

 Three Newcastle pubs and a Toronto court have been shut after contact with COVID-positive people, while NSW has recorded 13 new cases and revised mask advice.
Coronavirus cluster linked to funeral service at Sydney church as 14 new cases recorded in NSW

 NSW residents are being urged to "redouble their efforts" to stop the transmission of COVID-19.
