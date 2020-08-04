|
Another 12 people diagnosed with coronavirus in NSW, schools closed for deep cleaning
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
A Sydney high school and a primary school have been closed for deep cleaning after students were diagnosed with coronavirus, as NSW recorded 12 new cases.
New South Wales State of Australia
Virus school fears unwarranted: NSW studyA Sydney study has found COVID-19 is milder and less infectious in children and there are few transmissions between children or from children to adults.
SBS
Baby among four new coronavirus cases in Wagga Wagga as NSW infections keep risingFour people from the same family, including a baby, have tested positive to COVID-19 in regional NSW.
SBS
24-year-old woman charged after deliberately coughing on NSW police officerA Wagga Wagga woman is accused of deliberately coughing on a NSW police constable and two police officers have been forced to undergo a COVID-19 test.
SBS
Woman coughs on NSW police officerA Wagga Wagga woman is accused of deliberately coughing on a NSW police constable and two police officers have been forced to undergo a COVID-19 test.
SBS
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
Two Sydney schools closed after students test positive to coronavirusA Sydney high school and a primary school have been closed for deep cleaning after students were diagnosed with coronavirus.
SBS
Two Sydney schools closed due to COVIDA Sydney high school and a primary school have been closed for deep cleaning after students were diagnosed with coronavirus.
SBS
NSW records new coronavirus death and 17 cases as another Sydney venue closesA man in his 80s connected to the Crossroads Hotel coronavirus cluster has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 52 and the nationwide tally to 198.
SBS
