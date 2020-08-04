Global  
 

New penalties for lockdown breaches as Victoria records 439 more coronavirus cases

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Victoria has recorded another 439 cases of coronavirus and 11 more people have died, all of them in aged care. The state will introduce new penalties for lockdown breaches.
