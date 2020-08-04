New penalties for lockdown breaches as Victoria records 439 more coronavirus cases

Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday said America is in a new phase in its ongoing fight against the coronavirus. According to CNN, Dr. Birx said that the deadly virus is more widespread than when it first took hold earlier this year. "What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is...
Authorities fined several people on Friday for committing "appalling" lockdown breaches, including one man who took a more than three hour drive “to have a Big... SBS Also reported by •Brisbane Times •New Zealand Herald