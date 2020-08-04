South Australia reaches 'pivotal' day in virus fight as state records two new cases

Most states are going backwards in their plans to open up their economies as Victoria's severe coronavirus outbreak spooks authorities.On Monday, both South..

Tasmania will not open its border to SA, WA and NT residents at the end of the week as planned, Premier Peter Gutwein has announced.

Two new cases of coronavirus, a teenage girl and young woman who attended a school while likely infectious, have been confirmed in South Australia.

A man and woman from NSW who were refused entry into South Australia have been found in Adelaide and charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations.

Dr. Birx Urges All Americans To Wear Face Masks And Practice Social Distancing



Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday said America is in a new phase in its ongoing fight against the coronavirus. According to CNN, Dr. Birx said that the deadly virus is more widespread than when it first took..

COVID-19 Numbers In Illinois Climbing Again



Illinois reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months on Thursday, with 1,772 confirmed cases of the virus in the past day, a trend Gov. JB Pritzker called "hugely..