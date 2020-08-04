|
South Australia reaches 'pivotal' day in virus fight as state records two new cases
South Australians have been urged to do everything possible to reduce community COVID-19 transmission "before it gets away from us".
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian states going backwards on plans to open up amid panic over Victoria's outbreakMost states are going backwards in their plans to open up their economies as Victoria's severe coronavirus outbreak spooks authorities.On Monday, both South..
Tasmania abandons plan to reopen border to parts of mainland Australia this weekTasmania will not open its border to SA, WA and NT residents at the end of the week as planned, Premier Peter Gutwein has announced.
Two new virus cases in South AustraliaTwo new cases of coronavirus, a teenage girl and young woman who attended a school while likely infectious, have been confirmed in South Australia.
NSW duo denied South Australia entry arrested in AdelaideA man and woman from NSW who were refused entry into South Australia have been found in Adelaide and charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations.
