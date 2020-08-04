Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gladys Berejiklian defends Sydney's 'rigorous' COVID-19 airport protocols

SBS Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Melbourne's lockdown will help stop the spread of COVID-19 to NSW by limiting the number of people trying to get into the state, Gladys Berejiklian says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gladys Berejiklian Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician

Australian Medical Association urges NSW residents to wear face masks at all times

 The country's peak medical body is now encouraging residents in NSW to wear face masks in public at all times, as Premier Gladys Berejiklian urges the state's..
SBS

Limit social lives, NSW premier urges

 NSW Gladys Berejiklian wants youth to limit social activity after three COVID-positive men in their 20s went to several pubs each while potentially infectious.
SBS

Sydney airport health protocols 'rigorous'

 Melbourne's lockdown will help stop the spread of COVID-19 to NSW by limiting the number of people trying to get into the state, Gladys Berejiklian says.
SBS

Face masks are now recommended in NSW under four specific circumstances

 Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday said authorities would not make public mask usage mandatory in NSW but had revised their current recommendations to address..
SBS

Sydney Sydney Most populous city in Australia

Newcastle and inner Sydney on alert as NSW records 12 new coronavirus cases

 NSW reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday.
SBS

Asia Shares Mixed Amid Jitters Over U.S. Stimulus, China Trade

 Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday amid investor concern about U.S. stimulus spending and a trade agreement with Beijing. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Queensland to close border to New South Wales

 Australia's north-eastern state expresses fears about Sydney and Canberra, as Melbourne's outbreak worsens.
BBC News

Sydney restaurant and funeral clusters grow as NSW records 12 new coronavirus cases

 NSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases while residents will be banned from visiting Queensland after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared NSW a COVID hotspot.
SBS

Sydney restaurant, funeral clusters grow as NSW records 12 new coronavirus cases

 NSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases while residents will be banned from visiting Queensland after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared NSW a COVID hotspot.
SBS

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

The Australian mask-makers working through the night as people are urged to cover up

 With Melbourne residents ordered to cover their faces due to a surge in coronavirus cases, and others are advised to, small businesses are working around the..
SBS

Coronavirus: Melbourne boy Jahleel Marsh dies after Covid-19 denies him chance at surgery

 A Melbourne mother has shared her heartbreaking story of losing her child after the coronavirus pandemic stopped the family travelling to Poland for life saving..
New Zealand Herald

Sport: NSW offers to host Australian Open as Melbourne battles COVID-19 spike

 MELBOURNE New South Wales deputy premier John Barilaro says his state would be willing to act as a temporary host for major sports events such as the Australian..
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Arrests made as Victoria records 450 new cases, 11 deaths

 Victoria has announced 450 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths today, including a woman in her 50s.It comes after police arrested two men accused of organising a..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Woman pinned down by Melbourne cops in dramatic virus arrest

 Footage has emerged of a Melbourne mother being pinned to the ground by three police officers after she allegedly broke lockdown restrictions.The woman's..
New Zealand Herald

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

Interstate travel becomes harder as Queensland closes its border with all of NSW and ACT

 Returning Queenslanders must now arrive by air and spend 14 days in hotel quarantine at their own expense, with the state closing its border with NSW overnight.
SBS

More than 140 turned back at Queensland border in first hours of closure to NSW and ACT

 More than 140 people have been turned away at the Queensland border after it closed to NSW overnight for a second time since the pandemic began.
SBS

142 people turned back at Qld border

 Queensland's border with NSW has officially closed, with returning residents required to pay at least $2800 for their two-week stay in hotel quarantine.
SBS

Queensland shut to ACT, NSW and Victoria

 Returning Queenslanders must now arrive by air and spend 14 days in hotel quarantine at their own expense, with the state closing its border with NSW overnight.
SBS

Interstate travel becomes harder as Queensland closes its border with all of NSW

 Returning Queenslanders must now arrive by air and spend 14 days in hotel quarantine at their own expense, with the state closing its border with NSW overnight.
SBS

Related news from verified sources

Face masks are now strongly recommended in NSW as state enters 'critical' stage of pandemic

 The NSW government is strongly recommending people wear masks in high-risk situations, as the state enters a critical phase in the coronavirus battle.
SBS

NSW records new coronavirus death and 17 cases as another Sydney venue closes

 A man in his 80s connected to the Crossroads Hotel coronavirus cluster has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 52 and the nationwide tally to 198.
SBS

Ex-employee of state insurance regulator charged with child abuse, drug supply

 Dylan Khqustiaan was a case management officer for the NSW State Insurance Regulatory Authority that oversees icare, Australia's largest workers compensation...
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this