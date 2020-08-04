|
Gladys Berejiklian defends Sydney's 'rigorous' COVID-19 airport protocols
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Melbourne's lockdown will help stop the spread of COVID-19 to NSW by limiting the number of people trying to get into the state, Gladys Berejiklian says.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician
Australian Medical Association urges NSW residents to wear face masks at all timesThe country's peak medical body is now encouraging residents in NSW to wear face masks in public at all times, as Premier Gladys Berejiklian urges the state's..
SBS
Limit social lives, NSW premier urgesNSW Gladys Berejiklian wants youth to limit social activity after three COVID-positive men in their 20s went to several pubs each while potentially infectious.
SBS
Sydney airport health protocols 'rigorous'Melbourne's lockdown will help stop the spread of COVID-19 to NSW by limiting the number of people trying to get into the state, Gladys Berejiklian says.
SBS
Face masks are now recommended in NSW under four specific circumstancesPremier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday said authorities would not make public mask usage mandatory in NSW but had revised their current recommendations to address..
SBS
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
Newcastle and inner Sydney on alert as NSW records 12 new coronavirus casesNSW reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday.
SBS
Asia Shares Mixed Amid Jitters Over U.S. Stimulus, China TradeAsian stock markets were mixed Wednesday amid investor concern about U.S. stimulus spending and a trade agreement with Beijing. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: Queensland to close border to New South WalesAustralia's north-eastern state expresses fears about Sydney and Canberra, as Melbourne's outbreak worsens.
BBC News
Sydney restaurant and funeral clusters grow as NSW records 12 new coronavirus casesNSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases while residents will be banned from visiting Queensland after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared NSW a COVID hotspot.
SBS
Sydney restaurant, funeral clusters grow as NSW records 12 new coronavirus casesNSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases while residents will be banned from visiting Queensland after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared NSW a COVID hotspot.
SBS
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
The Australian mask-makers working through the night as people are urged to cover upWith Melbourne residents ordered to cover their faces due to a surge in coronavirus cases, and others are advised to, small businesses are working around the..
SBS
Coronavirus: Melbourne boy Jahleel Marsh dies after Covid-19 denies him chance at surgeryA Melbourne mother has shared her heartbreaking story of losing her child after the coronavirus pandemic stopped the family travelling to Poland for life saving..
New Zealand Herald
Sport: NSW offers to host Australian Open as Melbourne battles COVID-19 spikeMELBOURNE New South Wales deputy premier John Barilaro says his state would be willing to act as a temporary host for major sports events such as the Australian..
WorldNews
Covid 19 coronavirus: Arrests made as Victoria records 450 new cases, 11 deathsVictoria has announced 450 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths today, including a woman in her 50s.It comes after police arrested two men accused of organising a..
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: Woman pinned down by Melbourne cops in dramatic virus arrestFootage has emerged of a Melbourne mother being pinned to the ground by three police officers after she allegedly broke lockdown restrictions.The woman's..
New Zealand Herald
New South Wales State of Australia
Interstate travel becomes harder as Queensland closes its border with all of NSW and ACTReturning Queenslanders must now arrive by air and spend 14 days in hotel quarantine at their own expense, with the state closing its border with NSW overnight.
SBS
More than 140 turned back at Queensland border in first hours of closure to NSW and ACTMore than 140 people have been turned away at the Queensland border after it closed to NSW overnight for a second time since the pandemic began.
SBS
142 people turned back at Qld borderQueensland's border with NSW has officially closed, with returning residents required to pay at least $2800 for their two-week stay in hotel quarantine.
SBS
Queensland shut to ACT, NSW and VictoriaReturning Queenslanders must now arrive by air and spend 14 days in hotel quarantine at their own expense, with the state closing its border with NSW overnight.
SBS
Interstate travel becomes harder as Queensland closes its border with all of NSWReturning Queenslanders must now arrive by air and spend 14 days in hotel quarantine at their own expense, with the state closing its border with NSW overnight.
SBS
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this