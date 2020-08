Virgin Australia to axe 3000 jobs, sell long-haul jets in relaunch Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

The airline will sack about a third of its workforce, retire its budget Tigerair brand and offload its long-haul international jets as part of a re-launch under its new owner Bain Capital. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this