Queensland to close border to NSW, ACT
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Queensland will shut its border to NSW and the ACT this week after people continued to dodge mandatory quarantine.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Queensland North-east state of Australia
Covid 19 coronavirus: Qld police come down hard on false border declarationsIn Australia, two people have been charged and one is under investigation for allegedly giving false information at the Queensland border, as the state prepares..
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland borders to close to NSW, ACT from August 8In Australia, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the border with NSW and the ACT will be closed from 1am on August 8.Speaking to media on..
New Zealand Herald
Queensland to close its border to all of NSW and ACT from SaturdayQueensland will shut its border to NSW and the ACT this week after people continued to dodge mandatory quarantine.
SBS
Watch: Queensland COVID-19 updateQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and state health officials are speaking live with a COVID-19 update.
SBS
New South Wales State of Australia
Gladys Berejiklian defends Sydney's 'rigorous' COVID-19 airport protocolsMelbourne's lockdown will help stop the spread of COVID-19 to NSW by limiting the number of people trying to get into the state, Gladys Berejiklian says.
SBS
Sydney airport health protocols 'rigorous'Melbourne's lockdown will help stop the spread of COVID-19 to NSW by limiting the number of people trying to get into the state, Gladys Berejiklian says.
SBS
