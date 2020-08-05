Global  
 

There's more to the reopening of Christmas Island's detention centre, say immigration experts

SBS Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Immigration experts have questioned the expensive reopening of the Christmas Island detention centre, saying there is more to it that dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.
Christmas Island detention centre to reopen due to coronavirus pressure on Australian mainland

 Border Force confirmed the facility will be reopened to help relieve "capacity pressure" during the coronavirus pandemic.
SBS

Christmas Island detention centre to reopen due to coronavirus pressure

 Border Force confirmed the facility will be reopened to help relieve "capacity pressure" during the coronavirus pandemic.
SBS

Tamil family likely to remain on Christmas Island for months after mother returned from Perth hospital

 Priya Murugappan has been reunited with her family in detention on Christmas Island after nine days in a Perth hospital.
SBS

Mother from detained Biloela Tamil family 'in distress' as she's returned to Christmas Island

 Tamil Refugee Council spokesman Aran Mylvaganam told SBS News he was on the phone with Priya as she was discharged on Wednesday afternoon.
SBS

