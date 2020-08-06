Global  
 

Disability carer charged with manslaughter over death of Adelaide woman Ann Marie Smith

Thursday, 6 August 2020
South Australian police have charged a woman with the manslaughter of Anne Marie Smith, who was under the care of the NDIS.
