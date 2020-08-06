Global  
 

Treasury predicts bleaker economic outlook

SBS Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Treasury has upwardly revised its forecast for national unemployment to 10 per cent as a result of Victoria's restrictions.
Economic impact from Victoria 'severe'

 The prime minister says Treasury's upwardly revised forecast for unemployment to 10 per cent as a result of Victoria's restrictions is a "heavy blow".
SBS

