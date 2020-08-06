Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin



Football fans gathered to sing and dance at Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin as former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton's funeral came to a close in Newcastle.The former coach, who was also part of the 1966 World Cup-winning England squad, achieved some of his greatest successes with the Irish national team in the 1980s and 1990s.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published on January 1, 1970