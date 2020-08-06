Global  
 

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

SBS Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets' A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.
