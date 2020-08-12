Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: New Zealand COVID-19 update

SBS Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is speaking live with a COVID-19 update.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: 100 virus-free days of New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test

Covid update: 100 virus-free days of New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test 02:21

 From the testing of Union Home minister Amit Shah, to New Zealand completing 100 days without domestic transmission of the virus - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah is likely to be tested for Covid infection again in the next couple of days. He is currently admitted in a...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jacinda Ardern Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand

Watch: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to speak

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to speak shortly after the country records a new COVID-19 outbreak after 100 days with new cases.
SBS
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready [Video]

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The health of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee has worsened and his condition is critical, as per doctors. He had recently tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus infection and also undergone an emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10. Meanwhile, noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away. He was suffering from Covid and experienced two heart attacks before succumbing. The Railways ministry has announced that regular passenger train services across the country will continue to remain suspended until further orders. However, 230 special trains will continue to ply between select destinations. India's Covid tally has crossed the 22.68 lakh-mark with the country noting 50,000+ new cases every day. India's death toll is past 45,200 while over 15.83 lakh patients have been discharged, suggesting a healthy recovery rate. In international news, schools have begun to reopen in countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom. This, even as a report suggested that around 97,000 children in US contracted Covid in the last 2 weeks of July. New Zealand broke its streak of 102 days without a locally transmitted case by finding a new infection. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put Auckland under lockdown. The country now has 22 active cases, with the total Covid tally at a little over 1,200. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:13Published

Covid-19: New Zealand’s largest city in lockdown after first local case in 102 days

 New Zealand has recorded four new cases of Covid-19, after more than 100 days without any community transmission of the disease, the prime minister, Jacinda..
WorldNews
First coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand after more than 100 days [Video]

First coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand after more than 100 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the first cases ofcoronavirus have been reported in Auckland after more than 100 days withoutany reported transmission of the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

New Zealand: People queue at supermarkets after coronavirus cases detected [Video]

New Zealand: People queue at supermarkets after coronavirus cases detected

People rushed to supermarkets in New Zealand after the country announced its first locally transmitted coronavirus infections after more than 100 days without cases.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Coronavirus: New Zealand locks down Auckland after cases end 102-day run

 Four family members test positive for Covid-19 in Auckland, where a lockdown has now been imposed.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Zealand’s Streak of No New COVID-19 Cases Ends at 102 Days as Precautions Return [Video]

New Zealand’s Streak of No New COVID-19 Cases Ends at 102 Days as Precautions Return

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published
Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Pendle, Oldham and Prestonare among the places recording a rise.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
New Zealand marks 100 days without community spread of Coronavirus | Oneindia News [Video]

New Zealand marks 100 days without community spread of Coronavirus | Oneindia News

After beating Coronavirus to zero cases, Now New Zealand has gone 100 days without recording a locally transmitted Covid-19 case. The last case of community transmission was detected on 1 May, days..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

New Zealand Central Bank Expands QE

 New Zealand central bank expanded the asset purchase programme unexpectedly on Wednesday as downside risk to the outlook remains amid global economic disruption...
RTTNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Could New Zealand's new mystery coronavirus cases have been imported by freight?

 Investigations into the origins of New Zealand's new coronavirus cases are zeroing in on the potential the virus was imported by freight.
SBS Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Netball New Zealand announce cancellation of final regular season round of ANZ Premiership matches

Covid 19 coronavirus: Netball New Zealand announce cancellation of final regular season round of ANZ Premiership matches The final round of the ANZ Premiership regular season has been cancelled.Netball New Zealand has confirmed that all games will be drawn due to the change in...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Garrett_W_

Garrett Wilkinson RT @s_keshavjee: "COVID-19 spread unchecked across California’s oldest prison in ways that stunned public health experts, despite efforts t… 42 seconds ago

CSkagitdave

Been there-Done that 🇺🇸 RT @AP: It took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases. It took just over six weeks for that to double. T… 50 seconds ago

mirko60036887

mirko RT @BNODesk: New Zealand is looking at refrigerated freight as a possible source for the first COVID cases in more than 100 days https://t.… 58 seconds ago

akeleven

History bites RT @Terrence_STR: New Zealand is looking at refrigerated freight as a possible source for the first COVID cases in more than 100 days...… 1 minute ago

SAHPRA1

SAHPRA RT @WHOAFRO: Over 1 million confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 745,000 recoveries & more than 23,000 deaths… 2 minutes ago

azulfiqar_

Ali Zulfiqar RT @standwkashmir: "The new 35 COVID-19 positive cases at one of the biggest prisons in Kashmir has come weeks after more than 90 inmates w… 3 minutes ago

Nikhilk11974605

Nikhil RT @harshyudhendra: Are examinations more important than our lives? At a time when India is breaking records in Covid cases, BHU has decide… 4 minutes ago

Alamar9

Alamar Fernandez WTF, PARENTS? Are you more scared of the #TweetTrumpMonster Than a DEADLY SERIOUS VIRUS, @POTUS wants you to serve… https://t.co/TgbAVYUDa3 5 minutes ago