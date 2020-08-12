|
Watch: New Zealand COVID-19 update
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is speaking live with a COVID-19 update.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand
Watch: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to speakNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to speak shortly after the country records a new COVID-19 outbreak after 100 days with new cases.
SBS
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13Published
Covid-19: New Zealand’s largest city in lockdown after first local case in 102 daysNew Zealand has recorded four new cases of Covid-19, after more than 100 days without any community transmission of the disease, the prime minister, Jacinda..
WorldNews
First coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand after more than 100 days
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
New Zealand: People queue at supermarkets after coronavirus cases detected
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Coronavirus: New Zealand locks down Auckland after cases end 102-day runFour family members test positive for Covid-19 in Auckland, where a lockdown has now been imposed.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this