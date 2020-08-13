Victorian government in COVID aged care takeover

Irreparable loss for people of UP, world cricket: CM Yogi on Chetan Chauhan's demise



Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on August 16expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of state's minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan. He said, "My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket." Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away today at a hospital in Gurugram at the age of 73.

