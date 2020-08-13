Global  
 

Victorian government in COVID aged care takeover

SBS Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Three aged care facilities in Melbourne's west have been taken over by the state government following outbreaks of coronavirus.
Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Australia's coronavirus death toll jumps by 17 with new fatalities in Victoria, NSW

 Another 279 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Victoria since Saturday, a promising sign the crisis is slowing.
SBS

Victoria records another 16 coronavirus deaths, as case numbers continue to drop

 Another 279 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Victoria since Saturday, a promising sign the crisis is slowing.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's youngest victim among Victoria's 14 new deaths

 Victoria has confirmed Australia's youngest virus death, a man in his 20s, who was among today's fatality count.Victoria has confirmed 372 new infections and 14..
New Zealand Herald

South Australia announces new coronavirus measures for aged care, Victorian border towns

 South Australia will impose new restrictions on nursing homes to prevent COVID-19 infections, such as banning carers from working at more than one facility.
SBS

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Chetan Chauhan's last rites will be performed tomorrow, informs UP CM [Video]

Chetan Chauhan's last rites will be performed tomorrow, informs UP CM

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on August 16 informed that the last rites of former Indian cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan will be performed on August 17. Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away today at a hospital in Gurugram at the age of 73.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
Irreparable loss for people of UP, world cricket: CM Yogi on Chetan Chauhan's demise [Video]

Irreparable loss for people of UP, world cricket: CM Yogi on Chetan Chauhan's demise

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on August 16expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of state's minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan. He said, "My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket." Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away today at a hospital in Gurugram at the age of 73.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Relief for COVID-19 and democracy: Mobilize for USPS and voting support in next bill

 John Lewis endured savage beatings to defend the right to vote. Our challenge to corporate leaders is much less daunting: Just dial your phone.
USATODAY.com

Ryman Auditorium, hallowed ground for country fans

 In late June, Ryman Auditorium – a Nashville landmark for more than 125 years, and one-time home to the Grand Ole Opry – reopened for tours after closing due..
CBS News

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

Melbourne police shoot through curfew breacher's car window

 Police have opened fire through a car window after a driver breached Covid-19 curfew restrictions in Melbourne and then allegedly drove his vehicle towards..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus: Australia encouraged by drop in new Covid-19 cases

 Daily new infections fall to their lowest level since 20 July, as Melbourne remains worst-hit.
BBC News

Sydney Opera House lights up with Lebanese cedar in solidarity with Beirut

 Landmarks in Sydney and Melbourne carried the colours of Lebanon in a show of solidarity.
SBS

