A 'pathetic charade for democracy': WA passes emergency laws in Clive Palmer saga

SBS Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Western Australia's battle with Clive Palmer is no closer to being resolved despite the state passing laws to head off a potential $30 billion damages claim.
