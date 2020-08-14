|
Ruby Princess inquiry slams 'serious' and 'inexcusable' mistakes by authorities
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
NSW Health made "serious" and "inexcusable" mistakes in its handling of the Ruby Princess cruise ship, a special commission of inquiry has found.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ministry of Health (New South Wales) ministry in New South Wales, Australia
Sydney primary school shut after student tests positive to COVID-19A primary school in Sydney's west has been closed after a student tested positive to COVID-19, as NSW Health urges people to be vigilant.
SBS
Ruby Princess British-American cruise ship
Errors highlighted in Ruby Princess reportIt was an error to not test more passengers on board the Ruby Princess cruise ship for COVID-19, a special commission of inquiry has found.
SBS
COVID-19 diagnosis shuts Sydney schoolNSW remains on high alert as it seeks to curb the spread of COVID-19 after several outbreaks, while the Ruby Princess inquiry report is set to be submitted.
SBS
Tweets about this