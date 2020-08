Shark bite: Titans enforcer Proctor sent off for biting Johnson Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The Gold Coast and Cronulla clash burst into life after Kevin Proctor was sent off for biting Shaun Johnson. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Sydney Morning Herald The Cronulla Sharks may have triumph over the Gold Coast Titans 30-18 but the spiteful clash between two of New Zea… https://t.co/vjT2AgkONu 11 minutes ago christian nicolussi Man Bites Shark. Gold Coast Shark Attack. Whatever works for you. My re-cap of the Kevin Proctor biting saga. Oh ye… https://t.co/sdfsFHYXJx 27 minutes ago