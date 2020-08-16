Global  
 

Live AFL scores: Western Bulldogs v Adelaide, St Kilda v Essendon, West Coast v Hawthorn

Brisbane Times Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Follow the action as round 12 continues with three games on Sunday.
AFLFootball2020

AFL Football 🇦🇺 RT @FOXFOOTY: Bulldogs try to keep in touch with top eight as Crows aim at first win. 📺 Stream #AFLDogsCrows: https://t.co/mf41HNdpx3 📝 L… 15 minutes ago

FOXFOOTY

Fox Footy Bulldogs try to keep in touch with top eight as Crows aim at first win. 📺 Stream #AFLDogsCrows:… https://t.co/ZBTBslSdu6 15 minutes ago

AFLFootball2020

AFL Football 🇦🇺 RT @FOXFOOTY: Final teams in for #AFLDogsCrows NO late changes for either side. 📺 Stream #AFLDogsCrows: https://t.co/8rgXYEOMrY 📝 Live… 50 minutes ago

FOXFOOTY

Fox Footy Final teams in for #AFLDogsCrows NO late changes for either side. 📺 Stream #AFLDogsCrows:… https://t.co/AfABEdG73J 1 hour ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT LIVE AFL: Bulldogs try to keep in touch with top eight as Crows aim at first win https://t.co/VBT0KEkHGE 2 hours ago

ochreblue

ochreblue RT @FOXFOOTY: FT | @brisbanelions 14.12 (96) def @WesternBulldogs 11.6 (72). Brisbane back into the top two - and thankfully Charlie Camer… 1 week ago

ParkeraLisao

为国争光 RT @FOXFOOTY: 3QT | @brisbanelions 13.10 (88) lead @WesternBulldogs 8.2 (50). The Lions are a quarter away from making it 13 straight home… 1 week ago

FOXFOOTY

Fox Footy FT | @brisbanelions 14.12 (96) def @WesternBulldogs 11.6 (72). Brisbane back into the top two - and thankfully Cha… https://t.co/jvtklJFyZz 1 week ago