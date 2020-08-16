|
NSW residents urged to get tested as leading Sydney high school closed for deep cleaning
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
NSW continues to be plagued by unknown sources of coronavirus transmission in the community as Sydney Girls High School is closed for deep cleaning.
New South Wales State of Australia
SBS
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
Sydney Girls High School Government-funded single-sex academically selective secondary day school in Australia
