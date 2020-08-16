Global  
 

NSW residents urged to get tested as leading Sydney high school closed for deep cleaning

SBS Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
NSW continues to be plagued by unknown sources of coronavirus transmission in the community as Sydney Girls High School is closed for deep cleaning.
