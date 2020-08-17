Watch: The Democratic National Convention live

Global  
 

SBS Monday, 17 August 2020
The Democratic National Convention begins today at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The event will be held without crowds and most speakers will appear on via video call to officially nominate Joe Biden as the Democratic Presidential candidate. Today's speakers include Senator Bernie Sanders and the former First Lady Michelle Obama.
 Racial Injustice and COVID-19 were the two main discussions during day one of the Democratic National Convention.

