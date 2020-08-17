|
Watch: The Democratic National Convention live
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The Democratic National Convention begins today at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The event will be held without crowds and most speakers will appear on via video call to officially nominate Joe Biden as the Democratic Presidential candidate. Today's speakers include Senator Bernie Sanders and the former First Lady Michelle Obama.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
Barack Obama releases 2020 summer DNC playlist: From Megan Thee Stallion to The ChicksAhead of the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama shared a playlist of favorite summer songs and tracks from DNC artists.
USATODAY.com
Democrats kicking off virtual convention as Biden leads Trump in latest pollsDemocrats are gathering this week to formally nominate Joe Biden as the party's candidate for president. This year, however, the Democratic National Convention..
CBS News
CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds Biden with a 10-point lead nationallyThe CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, conducted prior to the Democratic National Convention, had Joe Biden leading President Trump 52% to 42% nationally. CBS..
CBS News
Trump Questions Biden’s Mental Abilities and Calls Harris Biden’s ‘Boss’The president made three campaign rally-like appearances at airports in Minnesota and Wisconsin in an attempt to counterprogram the first night of the Democratic..
NYTimes.com
Bernie Sanders U.S. Senator from Vermont
Watch LIVE: DNC Night 1Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders among speakers.
USATODAY.com
DNC Schedule, Speakers List, Start Time, Live Stream and MoreMichelle Obama and Bernie Sanders will headline the first night of the convention on Monday.
NYTimes.com
Live coverage: Michelle Obama, Sen. Sanders headline first night of virtual Democratic ConventionDemocrats are gathering (virtually) for the first night of their nominating convention, an event they hope will build excitement for Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin Center
Milwaukee Largest city in Wisconsin, United States
How to watch the Democratic National ConventionPhoto by Drew Angerer / Getty Images
The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night online. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Democrats..
The Verge
Democrats to open virtual convention with a show of unity for Joe BidenWASHINGTON: Democrats will kick off a four-day virtual convention on Monday with a display of party unity for US presidential candidate and the aiming to defeat..
WorldNews
Smaller DNC a 'gut punch' for MilwaukeeThe Democratic Convention was to bring 50,000 people and $250 million to the Milwaukee area economy. Now, the convention is nearly entirely online due to the..
USATODAY.com
Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States
2020 Daily Trail Markers: DNC like none other kicks offMichelle Obama will give the keynote address on Monday night.
CBS News
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Democrats Find Trump to Be a Uniter. Of Their Party.Progressives still have serious reservations about Joe Biden. But for now, the ideological fights are on hold.
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Democrats accuse Trump of election interference over changes at the Postal ServiceSpeaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will hold an emergency session to try and reverse moves made by the Trump administration that have led to delays in mail..
CBS News
Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this