|
Tasmania to keep border closed until at least December amid Victoria's coronavirus crisis
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein has announced the state's border will stay shut until at least 1 December.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tasmania Island state of Australia
Man in his 60s becomes Tasmania's first coronavirus case in nearly three weeksA man in his 60s who returned to Tasmania after going to Melbourne for medical treatment has tested positive to coronavirus.
SBS
Tasmania records fresh virus caseA man in his 60s who returned to Tasmania after going to Melbourne for medical treatment has tested positive to coronavirus.
SBS
Tasmania Has Been Transformed Into A Winter Wonderland
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Peter Gutwein Australian politician, 46th Premier of Tasmania
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this