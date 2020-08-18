Tasmania to keep border closed until at least December amid Victoria's coronavirus crisis

Tasmania Has Been Transformed Into A Winter Wonderland



Residents in northern Tasmania, Australia were treated to a rare occasion this week. According to CNN, snow blanketed the riverside city of Launceston in northern Tasmania. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the city saw the most significant snowfall since the early 1970s. The snow came as a welcome relief from the second driest July on record after 1957. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Launceston airport had 41mm of rainfall some of which fell as snow.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970