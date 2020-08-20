Watch: QLD COVID-19 update

Global  
 

SBS Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is live with a COVID-19 update after a youth detention worker tested positive to COVID-19 and continued to work while sick.
Annastacia Palaszczuk Annastacia Palaszczuk Australian politician

Queensland to stay shut until there are no community coronavirus cases in Victoria or NSW

 Queensland's border will remain shut until there are no more community coronavirus transmissions in NSW or Victoria, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.
SBS

Qld borders to stay closed to NSW and Vic

 Queensland's borders will remain closed to states with COVID-19 hotspots, with the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk saying "the danger is still on our doorstep".
SBS

Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

Queensland on alert after PNG traveller in hotel quarantine tests positive to coronavirus

 The Queensland government is working with Australian Border Force after a man who had returned from Papua New Guinea tested positive for COVID-19.
SBS

Queensland on alert after PNG traveller in hotel quarantine tests positive

 The Queensland government is working with Australian Border Force after a man who had returned from Papua New Guinea tested positive for COVID-19.
SBS

Qld on alert after PNG-linked virus case

 The Queensland government is working with Australian Border Force after a man who had returned from Papua New Guinea tested positive for COVID-19.
SBS

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

